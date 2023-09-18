The Nirvana song John Lydon called “one of pop music’s all-time greatest”









Despite his tag of punk pioneer, Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has a more expansive music taste than his moniker suggests. Yet despite his broad interests, the one area he is more well-versed in than most is punk and all its adjacent areas. After all, he’s been there from the beginning.

Demonstrating his unique approach to the story of punk, in a recent exclusive interview with Far Out, the spiky frontman maintained once again that the genre started in the UK rather than America. “Now, an awful lot of American journalism is saying that New York punk is where it all comes from. Oh, go fuck yourselves; it is talking shit. I was brought up in Britain!” he said.

“Mud, The Sweet, T Rex, Mott the Hoople, Dave Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Alex Harvey Band, Status Quo, Traffic, a vast extending universe of music. That’s what influenced me,” Lydon added.

In fact, this propensity to veer off the beaten path has underpinned all of Lydon’s career, whether this be from railing against the establishment at the vanguard of punk to embarking upon a multitude of controversial escapades. Remember, this man told us former US President Donald Trump is the “Sex Pistols of politics.”

For all his more disagreeable junctures, Lydon has also provided many moments of clear incisiveness over the years. An eternally complex character, this contradictory nature has made him such a fascinating figure since he burst onto the scene. When speaking to Pitchfork in 2020, he surprised everyone when he gave his positive opinion on grunge pioneers Nirvana, calling one of their songs “one of pop music’s all-time greatest.”

He said: “I remember being very angry at their album title being Nevermind. I thought Nevermind? Have you lost your bollocks or something? I was drawing a line on it all, perhaps too sharply. But I have to say ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ is one of pop music’s all-time greatest.”

Despite his praise of the mammoth 1991 single ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, Lydon did say Nirvana became too depressing for him as time wore on. He even claimed he “felt” frontman Kurt Cobain’s 1994 suicide coming. Lydon concluded: “That song is firmly embedded in my psyche. So, I forgive them. Most bands can’t come up with one complete song, and sometimes one is enough. By ‘Heart-Shaped Box,’ it was all starting to sound a bit suicidal. I felt it coming.”

Listen to ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ below.