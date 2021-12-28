The new Batman trailer touches on the relationship with Catwoman









A new trailer for the upcoming DC romp, The Batman, takes a brief dive into the tumultuous relationship between the caped crusader and his counterpart and love interest, Catwoman. The flick was directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, and is due to arrive on March 4th, 2022.

In the new clip, which is over two-and-a-half-minutes, shows Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz, telling Batman: “If we don’t stand up, no one will.”

“You’ve got a lot of cats,” Batman responds, referring to the numerous felines running across the floor. “I have a thing about strays,” she quips, a reference to Bruce Wayne’s family life. At another point she says: “The Bat and The Cat – it has a nice ring.”

Alongside the theatrical release, The Batman will also be released on streaming services. It will premiere stateside on HBO Max on April 8th, with a UK streaming date yet to be announced.

In other news, fans believe that the new Batman entry will reintroduce the iconic villain The Joker to the franchise, following clues spotted in another trailer that was released earlier in December.

In the Japanese trailer, which was released on December 12th, a voice says: “I’ve been trying to reach you, Bruce Wayne.” This has split opinion, with some maintaining that it is probably Paul Dano’s The Riddler, with others referencing a glimpse at a wall which shows a smile in the background of a photo, hinting at a character we’re all too familiar with.

Alongside Pattinson, Kravitz and Dano, The Batman has a stellar cast. These include Barry Keoghan, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell and Peter Sarsgaard, to name but a few.

Watch the new trailer for The Batman below.