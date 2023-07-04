The new ‘Alien’ movie has officially wrapped production









Production has officially concluded on the latest movie in the renowned Alien series, marking a return of the infamous xenomorphs to the silver screen after over half a decade. This development has sparked a surge of anticipation among fans who are eagerly awaiting another chilling tale in the iconic sci-fi horror franchise.

At the helm of this latest instalment is acclaimed director Fede Álvarez, recognised for his chilling contributions to the horror genre with standout hits such as Don’t Breathe and 2013’s well-received Evil Dead remake. While details about the plot remain shrouded in secrecy, we do know that the ensemble cast includes Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, and David Jonsson.

The forthcoming movie is poised to stand independently from the franchise’s prequel narrative that Ridley Scott established over the past decade. This tactical approach may pave the way for new audiences to become captivated by a franchise that has held its ground for more than four decades.

With four main titles, two cross-over films and two prequels, Scott’s creation has continued to masterfully build narratives around characters trapped in deep space and battling for survival against the terrifying two-mouthed extra-terrestrial.

The last Alien iteration on the big screen was in Alien: Covenant, also directed by Scott. This prequel/sequel to Prometheus sought to explain the origins of the alien race, known as Engineers, and their potential capability to spawn such a hostile creature.

However, despite a gripping performance by Michael Fassbender as the character David, the prequel didn’t connect with audiences as expected, and fans are eagerly awaiting a return to the franchise’s classic roots.

This less-than-stellar reception and Disney’s acquisition of Fox contributed to a brief lull in the franchise. With production wrapped on the new Alien film, the future looks brighter for the beloved series. As fans worldwide await this latest standalone chapter, slated for a 2024 release, the excitement continues to build – particularly with the additional news of an Alien series led by Fargo/Legion creator Noah Hawley.