A new ‘Alien’ movie will be released next year









After nearly six years, fans of the Alien franchise can rejoice; not only has a new instalment in the franchise been confirmed, but it has also been set for a 2024 release date.

The last time audiences saw the famous Xenomorph was in Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant, which attempted to bridge the gap between the universes of the classic Alien franchise that started in 1979 and the sci-fi epic from 2012, Prometheus.

The new film, which will be the seventh in the franchise if you exclude the Alien vs Predator cross-over movies, is yet to receive a title, but we do know that Don’t Breathe director Fede Álvarez will be helming the project and co-writing the screenplay with his long-standing creative partner Rodo Sayagues.

It was reported by Variety that, due to the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) strikes which are affecting productions throughout the film industry, a release date was confirmed for August 16th, 2024. The new film will see Scott returning to the movies he created but in a producing capacity.

The choice of Álvarez may inspire some reassurance in fans as the director is no stranger to reviving established horror legacy franchises, having helmed the successful 2013 reboot of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise. The seventh Alien film is reported to be a standalone title, however, so fans expecting to see Sigourney Weaver returning as Ripley may be left disappointed.

In other Alien news, the acclaimed TV writer and producer Noah Hawley is staking his claim in the franchise. The Legion and Fargo showrunner was confirmed back in 2020 to be making an Alien TV show. Deadline reports that filming will commence this year once production on the fifth and final series of Fargo wraps.

Regarding the show, Hawley stated that it would be set on Earth and would not continue the story of Ripley, stating: “It’s not a Ripley story. She’s one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it.”