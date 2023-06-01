The Mysterines release new single ‘Begin Again’









Alternative rock four-piece The Mysterines have released their new single ‘Begin Again.’ The track features Metcalfe’s distinctive vocals and lyricism above stripped-back instrumentation.

The single precedes their second studio album, building on the release of their debut LP Reeling last Spring via Fiction Records.

Frontwoman Lia Metcalfe shared, “Written during a full moon in a barn in the West Country, ‘Begin Again’ felt like finding a key to the spirit realm the evening it arrived. It felt like I was embarking on a surreal journey of self-dissolution; think of the first verse as a set of instructions and see how far reality stretches.”

The track is accompanied by a music video directed by Charlie Barclay Harris. The dark, glitchy video follows a distressed Metcalfe as she sings ‘Begin Again.’

The past year has seen The Mysterines embark upon two tours of the UK, two North American tours and one in the EU, amidst festival appearances at Truck, TRNSMT, and Neighbourhood Weekender. The Mysterines have also played support slots for the likes of Primal Scream and Bloc Party.

This summer, the band have landed a stadium tour across the UK and Ireland with their personal heroes Arctic Monkeys, which will take them from Sheffield to Swansea.

‘Begin Again’ is out now. Watch the music video below.