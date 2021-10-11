The Mysterines announce debut LP 'Reeling'









Liverpool hard rockers The Mysterines have announced the details for their forthcoming debut album, Reeling.

“It’s a pretty ambiguous title for most people, but for me Reeling sums up every emotion of the album in just one word,” band member Lia Metcalfe explains in a press release. “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”

“Anyone who has ever been granted the opportunity to record a debut album understands that this situation could be deemed as ‘bad timing’, Metcalfe adds. “Instead, I like to refer to it as ‘almost perfect timing’. Nothing seemed more fitting than to record an album about self-destruction whilst the world itself entered into what seemed like a brief apocalypse.”

The Mysterines had previously dropped the single ‘In My Head’ when the details of Reeling were still up in the air. “As a band, we were really grateful to still be able to create during such bleak times,” Metcalfe continues. “Our wonderful producer Catherine Marks, who put everything she had into the record, turned my songs into perfect pictures of themselves, with both the most frightening and beautiful reflections.”

Along with the album’s announcement, the band has released a new preview of the LP in the form of the brand new single ‘Hung Up’. Metcalfe is succinct in describing the new song: “’Hung Up’ is pretty self explanatory and I intended it to be that way. It’s also a very revengeful song.”

The Mysterines prove their vitality on ‘Hung Up’, positioning them as one of the most exciting young bands keeping the energy and excitement of rock and roll alive. If every song on Reeling have the same punch and power as ‘Hung Up’ and ‘In My Head’, then it’s going to be one of the best albums of a young 2022.

Check out the audio for ‘Hung Up’ down below. Reeling is set to be released on 11th March.

