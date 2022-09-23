Arctic Monkeys announce massive UK & Ireland stadium tour









It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for. The rumour mill can finally cease churning. Arctic Monkeys are back, and they have announced their forthcoming UK stadium tour.

Set to begin in May 2023, the band will take The Car on the road as they tour their new album. It is the band’s first full stadium tour and signposts their unceasing growth.

Connecting with new generations ever since they first broke over 15 years ago, they are now undoubtedly one of the biggest alternative acts in the world. With a raise for all involved, this mammoth tour sees them reach new heights.

Starting in Bristol at Ashton Gate, they hotfoot around the UK’s stadia, stopping off for two nights at the home of their beloved Sheffield Wednesday, Hillsborough Park (not the stadium, but close enough for the buzz of it), along the way, before culminating proceedings at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on June 25th.

That might seem like a long time to wait considering the record is due out in October. However, there is a sweet side to this delay—the timing sets them up perfectly for a potential headline slot at Glastonbury.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on September 30th. With superb support acts in the shape of The Hives and The Mysterines, they are bound to sell out fast.

You can check out the full dates below.

Arctic Monkeys announce their 2023 UK & Ireland Tour with special guests @TheHives & @TheMysterines. Tickets go on sale 30 Sept at 9am. Fan pre-sale begins on 29 Sept at 9am. Pre-order ‘The Car’ from the bands webstore to get access. For more info visit https://t.co/6BDFhmmRyS pic.twitter.com/1PdSCBWmsa — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) September 23, 2022