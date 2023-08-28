The movie Michael Douglas called “wonderfully sick”









Michael Douglas, the Hollywood stalwart known for his transformative roles spanning decades, has been no stranger to offering his insights into the world of cinema. His extensive repertoire, from corporate sharks to iconic romantic leads, leaves one pondering: which film, among the countless he’s participated in or watched, would he describe as truly stand-out? A film so audaciously crafted that it warrants the label “wonderfully sick”?

During an intriguing conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Douglas brought to light a black comedy that, to him, epitomised the chaotic and often deranged manifestations of a marital breakdown. A film that didn’t just aim to make its viewers laugh but also nudged them to the edge of discomfort. The title? War of the Roses. Released in 1989 and directed by One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest actor Danny DeVito, War of the Roses is a cinematic deep dive into the harrowing terrain of divorce.

It follows the tumultuous journey of the Roses, played by Douglas alongside Kathleen Turner. What starts as a romantic fairytale soon spirals into an intense battle for supremacy in their shared home, with their marital bonds fraying with every scene. Treading similar ground that Robert Benton’s seminal Kramer vs Kramer did ten years before, the film’s story blended dark humour with heart-wrenching emotional struggles – and showcased how quickly love can twist into something sinister.

Upon reading the script, Douglas was immediately enamoured with it but expressed a healthy degree of scepticism regarding the studio greenlighting the film’s audacious ending. “When Danny [DeVito] gave me the script, I said, ‘They’re gonna make us change the ending, right?'” Douglas shared. But, staying true to the source material, DeVito insisted on retaining the narrative’s raw and unapologetic core. “Danny has that dark, sick sense of humour, and he pulled it off”.

The portrayal of a couple’s descent from love to loathing was searing in its honesty and intensity. Beyond the humour and the theatrics lay a pertinent and tragic message about the complexities of human relationships, standing as a stark contrast to the myriad of romantic films that usually culminate in a predictable happily-ever-after. Instead, War of the Roses boldly chose to tread a less travelled path, exposing the gruelling realities many couples face. Along with Benton’s tale of marriage, War of the Roses would pave the way for Noah Baumbach’s Academy Award-winning Marriage Story in 2019.

Over the years, the film industry has been privy to countless tales of romance, heartbreak, and the shades in between. Yet, War of the Roses manages to carve a niche for itself, largely owing to its commitment to realism, even if it’s darkly comedic. DeVito’s masterpiece, coupled with the undeniable chemistry between Douglas and Turner, ensures that this film remains etched in cinema history.

However, it’s undoubtedly a less well-known entry in Douglas’ vast and iconic filmography. Having been awarded at Cannes this year with an honourary Palme d’Or, it’s likely that the jury had Douglas’ more obvious movies in mind. Still, hopefully, sponsored by his own praise, fans will come to reevaluate it with the same kind of reference – or be encouraged to watch it for the first time. As Douglas puts it: “It’s one of the great, dangerous, on-the-edge comedies I’ve seen”.