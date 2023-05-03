Cannes 2023: Michael Douglas to receive honourary Palme d’Or









The Hollywood icon Michael Douglas will receive an honourary Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for his lifetime achievements in cinema.

The presentation of his award will open the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 16th, with the ceremony due to highlight his “brilliant career [and] his engagement for cinema”. Best known for his roles in 1987’s Wall Street, 1992’s Basic Instinct and the 1997 David Fincher thriller, The Game, Douglas has also thrived in a number of contemporary roles, appearing in the Marvel universe as Dr. Hank Pym.

“It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling,” the actor said in a statement. Continuing, he added: “From my first time here in 1979 for The China Syndrome to my most recent premiere for Behind the Candelabra in 2013, the Festival has always reminded me that the magic of cinema is not just in what we see onscreen but in its ability to impact people all around the world. After more than 50 years in the business, it’s an honor to return to the Croisette to open the Festival and embrace our shared global language of film”.

Celebrating the actor’s career, the documentary Michael Douglas, The Prodigal Son by director Amine Mesta, will also be screening online from May 14th on the festival’s website.