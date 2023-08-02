The most successful band never to score a number one









Frank Zappa once said, “Science is moving closer to weaponry, and art is moving closer to commercialism. And never the twain shall meet“. His statement remains a prescient one. While the days of the music charts being paramount might have waned, there is still more than enough evidence that commercial acclaim is far from an arbiter of anything other than strange fads.

Perhaps stranger still is when a band garner enough acclaim to break the record of the most successful band to have successfully avoided fads, so to speak. In the UK, this always the bridesmaid never the bride title goes to Depeche Mode. The band have scored a whopping 43 top 40 singles but are yet to surpass number four in the charts. This peculiar stat showcases the oddity of the charts perfectly.

However, it is also perhaps less of a mystery than it first appears from a statistical standpoint. Exhibiting the pallid complexion of Alaskan Vampires, wardrobes clad with more leather than the Hell’s Angels’ bondage remake of The Matrix, and the sort of haircuts that could remain unscathed in a wind-tunnel—it is no wonder that when Depeche Mode first arrived on the scene, folks in the British pubs that they first played were utterly flummoxed. A band like that needed to be big; humble settings just didn’t suit them… and they were big, huge, in fact.

Thus, it perhaps equally doesn’t come as that much of a surprise that they had to leave the baffled faces in British boozers behind to achieve this. Their star first soared overseas, particularly in mainland European countries like Germany, and eventually, they ended up selling over 100million records worldwide.

For context, that 100m figure is 25m more than Oasis, The Police and Robbie Williams, and it’s 50m more than Black Sabbath and T. Rex. With that sort of stardom and their unapologetic iconoclasm, it is also no surprise that some heady times lay ahead of them. This, in turn, helps to underpin why they have never achieved the top spot: there is a sense of perturbed caution about celebrating Depeche Mode in Britain, and this extends to elements of traditional media that have been shy of giving them the limelight.

While their success on the continent has evidently drifted over to the UK in droves, they still remain polarising enough not to make it to the top. In some ways, this is almost a badge of honour for the band. While it seems peculiar that poppy ditties like ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ didn’t rise to number one, this can be best explained by the artful aura that they have always carried, always just daring enough to put a few casual punters off.

The band have had 14 top ten singles, spent 173 weeks in the top 40, and 264 weeks in the top 75. With their latest album adding to the fanfare, who knows, that lucrative number one may one day arrive. For now, ‘People are People’ (1984), ‘Barrel of a Gun’ (1997), and ‘Precious’ (2005) remain the closest that they’ve got, all peaking at four.