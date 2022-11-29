The Moldy Peaches to play first European show in two decades









New York indie pioneers The Moldy Peaches have been mostly kaput since 2002. The duo of singer Kimya Dawson and Adam Green were on the front lines of the emerging indie scene of the early 2000s in the Big Apple, fusing lo-fi and folk with psychedelia and punk DIY. But just as their contemporaries were breaking through to global stardom, the Peaches decided to split up.

That left them with only one real LP to their name, 2001’s The Moldy Peaches, along with a smattering of singles, 7-inches, compilations, and general weirdness. A brief reunion in 2007 was fleeting, but to celebrate the new documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom, Dawson and Green reunited for a duo performance back in October.

Now, a full six-piece lineup of the band is set to hit the road. That includes an appearance at the 2023 Primavera Festival, which would have constituted their first appearance in Europe in 20 years. That distinction now belongs to a newly-announced show at London’s The Roundhouse set for May 29th.

“We’re excited to be back, older and moldier,” the band shared in a statement for the London show. “Let’s see if we still got it! Once a Moldy Peach always a Moldy Peach.”

Tickets for the Roundhouse show will go on sale this Friday, December 2nd, at 10 AM. Check out the band performing ‘I Forgot’ at the Reading Festival back in 2002 down below.