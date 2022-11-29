Line-up announced for Primavera 2023









Primavera 2023 is here! The festival is quickly emerging as one of the world’s finest and this year’s line-ups for Madrid and Barcelona prove that it’s gearing up once again.

As the line-up announcement states: “Barcelona or Madrid, Madrid or Barcelona. Primavera Sound 2023 will have two locations: choose yours… or do it all. Next year both cities will take the reins in two consecutive weekends with incredible line-ups.”

This time around, the festival sees the likes of Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Calvin Harris, Rosalía, Halsey and Pet Shop Boys all top the bill, while indie favourites like Julia Jacklin, Arlo Parks, Self Esteem and Yard Act fill up the surrounding spots.

Fans will also be delighted to see old legends like Swans, Sparks and Laurie Anderson make rare appearances. As ever, the line-up offers a mix that can satiate all tastes with the big names adding the pizzazz.

As the website states: “Primavera Sound Barcelona will celebrate the main days of its 21st edition from 1st to 3rd June in Parc del Fòrum, while the main days of the first edition of Primavera Sound Madrid will take place from 8th to 10th June in Ciudad del Rock de Arganda del Rey.”

You can check out the full line-up below and find out more about ticketing on the official Primavera website.

.@Primavera_Sound have just dropped their huge 2023 line up! 🎫 pic.twitter.com/p7KuOpZcCs — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) November 29, 2022