The Moldy Peaches will reunite at the ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ premiere









As a stable in the early New York City indie music scene, it seems very fitting that Adam Green and Kimya Dawson of The Moldy Peaches are set to play their first gig since 2011 for the premiere of Meet Me in the Bathroom.

The iconic duo will be bringing unruly hair back in style as they take the stage at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on October 27th for the launch of an indie reminiscence doc directed by Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern.

The project is based on Lizzy Goodman’s book of the same name and features iconic bands who helped to rebirth rock ‘n’ roll in New York City, including The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and, of course, The Moldy Peaches themselves.

As the book cites: “New York, 2001. 9/11 plunges the US into a state of war and political volatility-and heralds the rebirth of the city’s rock scene. As the old-guard music industry crumbles, a group of iconoclastic bands suddenly become the voice of a generation desperately in need of an anthem.”

The documentary is set for a selected cinema release in the US on November 8th before streaming on Showtime from November 25th. The release plans outside of the US have not yet been revealed.

As for The Moldy Peaches, it remains to be seen whether his reunion is simply a one-off or whether the show will spark a wider comeback. But it’s enough to give plenty of 00’s kids a glimmer of hope.

