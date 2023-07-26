The Minor Threat song that shaped Thurston Moore









Just before Thurston Moore founded Sonic Youth alongside Kim Gordon, he spent the early 1980s playing hardcore punk in a band called Even Worse. Though Moore found himself amidst the New York no wave scene, eventually leading him to the experimental alternative guitar sounds of Sonic Youth, he had an early interest in the sound and culture of Washington D.C. hardcore.

Moore was particularly influenced by the music and morals of Minor Threat, a hardcore punk band led by vocalist Ian MacKaye. Though the group lasted just three years and one studio album, their influence on the subculture was enormous. Promoting a straight-edge punk lifestyle and moulding the DC hardcore sound, they’ve since been heralded as one of the most influential bands in the scene.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Moore revealed how Minor Threat influenced him early on. The frontman recalled getting really into the hardcore coming out of Washington DC in the 1980s. He reminisced: “The DC hardcore scene was the first time I saw a generation of people get into music that was younger than me. When I was in New York, I was the 18-year-old amidst all these twentysomethings. I was always the young guy. And then all of a sudden, there was a new generation younger than me, and it was these hardcore kids.”

Moore was particularly impressed by the movement towards removing the trappings around hardcore scenes, “like getting fucked up and being irresponsible.” Minor Threat were at the heart of this movement. Their song ‘Straight Edge’ in 1981 was a major influence on the formation of the straight edge subculture, which took its name from the track. It comprised groups of hardcore punk fans who abstained from alcohol or drug use, working against the traditional indulgence of punk scenes.

Moore suggests that Minor Threat were “all about responsibility to their own scene of young people and not going out and being stupid.” He dubs them the “best hardcore band that ever was” before particularly noting his love for ‘In My Eyes’, which he called “the most progressive hardcore song up to that moment in 1981.”

The song, which featured on the First Two Seven Inches EP, encapsulated Minor Threat’s anti-drug rhetoric, pairing increasingly quick hardcore instrumentals with angry lyrics proclaiming, “You tell me you like the taste, you just need an excuse, you tell me if calms your nerves, you just think it looks cool.” The song builds to the repeated refrain of “It’s in my eyes”, punctuated by MacKaye’s agitated vocals and Jeff Nelson’s heavy drums.

Moore says the lyrics take to “task a youth culture that believes in the lies of the capitalist society that they’re going up against.” Admiring the track’s disdain for drug use and the surrounding culture, he suggests Minor Threat’s importance came from their offering of “an alternate to punk-rock youth culture.”

He concludes, “There’s also a certain rage in the vocal delivery that is just undeniable. Ian MacKaye is singing the song because of his passion for his culture. When they played live in New York in those days, it was just such a throwdown. It was unbelievable.”

In 2008, Moore even lent his love and knowledge of the scene to the National Geographic Channel, narrating their documentary on the subculture, Inside: Straight Edge. Moore never really left his hardcore roots behind, instead incorporating them into his distinctive guitar style, combining them with artsier, experimental influences in Sonic Youth.