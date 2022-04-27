‘The Matrix’ directors announce auction for trans youth charity









The directorial duo behind The Matrix franchise, Lana and Lilly Wachowski, have announced an auction of their movie memorabilia to raise money for a trans youth charity, confirming the news on social media.

Auctioning off props and concept art from their iconic mind-bending science fiction series, as well as the drama serial Sense8 and the comic-book movie V For Vendetta, for which they wrote the screenplay, the filmmakers will be hoping to raise as much money as possible for the ‘Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund’.

In a statement released on Twitter, Lilly explained, “Hi youse! so me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we’ve been collecting over the years!!”. Continuing, she added, “No ark of the covenants but some pretty major and magical [artefacts]!”.

When The Matrix was first released in 1999, sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski publicly identified as male, even if under the skin they felt far different. Coming out as transgender in 2010, it is highly rumoured that Lana Wachowski had felt as such since 2003, whilst her sister Lilly came out in 2016 after a long internal battle with their own identity.

Whilst they are known for many films, it is The Matrix that remains their magnum opus, concealing a far more personal story than the story might suggest. Subtextually following a man who breaks free from his oppressive confines and finds enlightenment through finding himself.

Speaking to Netflix in 2020, co-director Lilly Wachowski stated, “The Matrix stuff was all like about the desire for transformation but it was all coming from a closeted point of view”. Noting that “the corporate world wasn’t ready” for such an allegory.

