‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ breaks Amazon viewing record









To the relief of Amazon Prime Video, their brand new billion-dollar serial fantasy venture, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, appears to be a success, drawing in enough viewers to make it the biggest opening in the streaming service’s history.

Sharing their statistics 24 hours after the show first aired on Friday, September 2nd, Amazon announced that The Rings of Power earned 25 million viewers on the first day of release after being released in more than 240 countries worldwide. Though an impressive figure, the statistic doesn’t break down how many viewers watched the premiere in its entirety, with many viewers sure to have dropped off before the end.

Speaking about the impressive results of the premiere, the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, stated: “It is somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories – among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre – have led us to this proud moment”.

Continuing, she added: “I am so grateful to the Tolkien Estate – and to our showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew – for their tireless collaborative efforts and boundless creative energy. And it is the tens of millions of fans watching – clearly as passionate about Middle-earth as we are – who are our true measure of success”.

Released at the very same time as the HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon, which also broke records upon its release, becoming the most-watched premiere of all time on the channel, Amazon’s series is hoping to reel in a more family-friendly audience for its lighter swords and sorcery adventure.

Starring Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Joseph Mawle, Benjamin Walker and Lenny Henry, The Rings of Power is sure to grow with popularity episode on episode.

25 million global viewers in the first 24 hours. Thank you for making #TheRingsOfPower the most watched series premiere on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/HeKCVNn5hx — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 3, 2022