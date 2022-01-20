'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' trailer released









On November 13th, 2017, Amazon bought the television rights to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Four years later, Prime Video have unveiled a teaser trailer for a series that is set to take place before the Peter Jackson films. More than that, they’ve given their show a name: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Considering the wealth of unfilmed material that they have at their disposal, Prime Video have plenty of avenues to explore for their show, which has already been commissioned for a second season. The teaser is suitably vague, but J. R. R. Tolkien fans will recognise the passage from his texts, which indicates that the show will follow the original source material with keen interest.

Lenny Henry has been cast in a yet unspecified role, as has Lloyd Owen of Monarch of The Glen fame. Welsh actress Morfydd Clark is confirmed as Galadriel, the spectral witch who was brought to life by Cate Blanchett in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Although he wouldn’t give any plot details away, actor Benjamin Walker justified the show’s budget in an interview with Collider. The Prime Video show has reportedly cost $465 million to make.

“There is a lot of talk about the money, but I kind of feel like that’s what you need to do it right,” Walker replied. “It’s like if you found someone you’re in love with you and want to buy them a ring, you gotta do the best you can to show that you’re committed to it, and it’s not unlike that. This is not a legendarium that you want to skimp on.”

The “legendarium” he refers to is the universe in which the hobbits, elves, dwarves and men inhabit. The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books are set in the legendarium, as does The Silmarillion, a collection of mythopoetic works that have yet to be adapted onto the big screen.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will air on September 2nd.