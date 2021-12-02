Cate Blanchett to star in new Alfonso Cuarón thriller series









Filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón has been out of the cinematic limelight for quite some time now, with his last film, the Oscar-winning Roma, being released in 2018. The innovative filmmaker previously brought us the likes of Gravity, Children of Men and even Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, since the start of the 21st century. Making a return to the industry with the brand new thriller series, Disclaimer, for Apple TV+, the studio have recently announced Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline as the show’s leading stars.

Based on the Renee Knight novel of the same name released in 2015, Disclaimer follows the story of a successful documentary journalist called Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett), who works to uncover the secret wrongdoings of long-standing institutions. Her life is thrown into turmoil, however, once a strange novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table revealing a horror in her own personal life.

Whilst Cuarón is set to direct the project, he will also pen the script and sit in the executive producer chair along with Gabriela Rodriguez. Roma, the director’s last project, was awarded three Oscars at the 2019 Academy Awards, including Best Foreign Language Film of the Year, Best Achievement in Directing and Best Achievement in Cinematography.

Cate Blanchett is next due to star in Nightmare Alley from director Guillermo del Toro, starring alongside the likes of Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Ron Perlman, Willem Dafoe and Rooney Mara. Starring Cooper in the lead role, the film follows a mysterious mind reader who becomes caught up with Blanchett’s Dr Lilith Ritter, a psychiatrist attempting to debunk his supposed talent.

Avoiding the cliché’s of noir cinema, whilst also preferring against his own use of fantastical gothic elements, Del Toro told Vanity Fair: “I’m not going to do the Venetian blinds and voiceover, and detectives walking with fedoras in wet streets”.