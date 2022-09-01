'House of the Dragon' co-showrunner exits ahead of season two









It’s been revealed that co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik is leaving the recently launched HBO Game Of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon. Little contextual information has been revealed so far. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision stems from Sapochnik’s desire to move on to new projects after being involved with Game of Thrones for many years.

Sapochnik will be replaced by House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal, who will now serve as sole showrunner while continuing to work with author and co-creator George R.R. Martin on the series. Meanwhile, Alan Taylor will take over some of Sapochnik’s directorial duties for the upcoming second season. The Game of Thrones veteran will also step in as executive producer.

None of this is to say that Sapochnick is leaving HBO altogether. The report notes that he has signed a first-look deal with the company and will remain an executive producer on House of the Dragon as the series enters this new chapter.

Discussing his departure in a recent statement, Sapochnik said: “Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honour and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon. I am so proud of what we accomplished with season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers”.

He added: “It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season 2 and beyond”.

News of Sapochnik’s departure comes just after House of the Dragon was renewed for a second season following its immensely successful debut. HBO confirmed that the GOT prequel raked in 9.986 million viewers, with more than 25 million viewers tuning in to watch the first episode a week later. It is currently HBO’s most successful premiere ever.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.