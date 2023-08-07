The Linda Lindas reveal advice given by Hayley Williams









Before their set at the 2023 Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago, the Los Angeles rock girl group The Linda Lindas shared advice given to them by Hayley Williams in their early days as a band.

The Linda Lindas’ guitarist Bela Salazar shared the advice they received from the Paramore frontwoman in an interview with NME, recalling, “When things kinda just started happening for us, Hayley told us no is just as powerful as yes and that you need to know that it is OK to say no to things. You don’t have to say yes to everything.”

She continued: “A lot of things come your way, and I think you need to be true to yourself, and if you don’t want to do something, then you shouldn’t do it.”

Drummer Mila de la Garza emphasised the importance of this advice for an upcoming band, adding, “Especially as a smaller band that’s newer it’s really easy to get caught up in everything that is happening and be like, ‘Oh yeah we want to do that and we want to do that too’, but I think it’s good just to be able to know that you can take a break sometimes and not do everything at once.”

The Linda Lindas are currently on tour with Paramore, with shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake City still to play. Following the end of their dates with Paramore, they will embark upon a tour with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs this autumn.

The band also recently unveiled their new single, ‘Resolution/Revolution’, a modern take on the riot grrrl genre. The band are working on the follow-up album to their debut record, Growing Up, released last summer.

Listen to ‘Resolution/Revolution’ below.