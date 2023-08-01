The Linda Lindas share bombastic new single ‘Resolution/Revolution’









'Resolution/Revolution' - The Linda Lindas 4

Los Angeles-based rockers The Linda Lindas have just shared a new single, ‘Resolution/Revolution’, a bombastic riot grrrl-esque anthem.

Since forming in 2018, the young band (their ages range between 12 and 18) have played with significant acts like Bikini Kill and Bratmobile. Imbuing their music with the feminist punk spirit that defined the 1990s riot grrrl movement, The Linda Lindas captivated listeners around the globe with their fresh, 21st-century take on the genre.

With their new song, ‘Resolution/Revolution’, the band channel heavier influences, creating a defiant sound that reflects their politically-charged lyrics. According to The Linda Lindas, “Bela [Salazar, guitarist and vocalist] had been rocking out to a lot of Pantera and Judas Priest when we started writing “Resolution/Revolution.”

They continued: “She came in with a riff and as we worked together, it morphed into composition about making small dents in big problems to make a difference in the long run.”

“We’ve been playing the song live for a few weeks now, are excited to release it as a single, and hope it gives you a boost!”

Despite wielding heavy riffs, the song is equally melodic, especially during the chorus. Lyrics such as “You don’t know how to face it/ Your arguments are baseless/ You don’t have any takes and/ Your sympathy is wasted” are delivered in a smooth tone, taking inspiration from mainstream pop influences.

In turn, the band deliver their message with universal appeal, blending the accessibility of pop with the raw energy and power of punk. During the outro, the band repeat, “This is no resolution/ This is a revolution,” inviting listeners to sing along with them.

Although ‘Resolution/Revolution’ evokes echoes of Bikini Kill’s ‘Rebel Girl’, The Linda Lindas have crafted a much more polished and accessible take on the riot grrrl genre, ensuring that their voices are heard by a wide audience. Their method seems to be working, and you can currently find the band touring with pop-punk icons Paramore.