The Lemon Twigs release new song ‘In My Head’









The Lemon Twigs - 'In My Head' 4.5

American indie pop siblings The Lemon Twigs are staring down the release of their brand new studio album Everything Harmony in just a few months. There is still a bit of downtime to kill before the LP drops in May, but the D’Addario brothers aren’t wasting any time in getting new tracks out to fans.

We’ve already heard the psychedelic tones of Brian D’Addario taking the lead on preview singles like ‘Corner of My Eye’ and ‘Any Time of Day’. Now it’s time for Michael D’Addario to step up to the mic with a song of his own. As bright and shiny as the band has ever been, ‘In My Head’ is pure power pop the likes of which I haven’t heard since the original wave of the genre in the mid-1970s. With chiming guitar lines and a gentle push-and-pull between simple rhythms and complex chord changes, ‘In My Head’ has quite a bit of intrigue stuffed into just three minutes.

While the backing track remains light on its feet, Michael D’Addario digs into weighty concepts like self-perception and mental blocks in the song’s lyrics. The idea that we’re all the best versions of ourselves alone in our own minds is definitely universal. Michael attacks the idea from two different points: one is a more serious straightforward set of lyrics, and the other is a more psychedelic and heady interpretation of trying to get out of your own brain. Whichever read you have on the track, ‘In My Head’ goes down smoothly.

“The song’s about the disconnect between your inner and perceived self,” the brothers share in a statement. “The music video was shot mostly at Fort Tilden Beach and juxtaposes the fun in the sun energy of the track with inclement weather and neuroscience.”

Historically, Michael has been somewhat more ragged and aggressive in his songwriting style than Brian has. From the outside, he’s slightly more energetic and thorny, with stabs of distortion and wild turn-on-a-dime changes often appearing in his songs while Brian takes on a smoother and more grand approach to songwriting. ‘In My Head’ is a lovely subversion of this traditional setup, with Michael laying out one of his sunniest and poppiest melodies to ever appear on a Lemon Twigs track. Rules are made to be broken, and Michael is breaking his own in wonderfully fascinating ways.

Check out the video for ‘In My Head’ down below.