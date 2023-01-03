The Lemon Twigs share new song 'Corner Of My Eye'









The Lemon Twigs - 'Corner Of My Eye' 4

New York psychedelic indie pop goofballs The Lemon Twigs are officially back in action. After graduating from teenage star status with 2016’s Do Hollywood, the Brother D’Addario have continued their trek through throwback rock jams with two additional albums, 2018’s musical concept album Go to School and 2020’s tongue-in-cheek Songs for the General Public.

Today, Brian and Michael D’Addario are back with a brand new single, ‘Corner Of My Eye’. The track was originally recorded back in 2021, making it at least a full year or two old by this point.

“We recorded this track winter of 2021 in our old rehearsal studio in Midtown, NYC. Apart from the vibraphone, the instrumental track was recorded live with Andres Valbuena on drums and Daryl Johns on upright bass. We laid down the vocals late that night once the traffic outside had died down. We’ve had the song for a while now, so we’re excited to share it with fans who may have heard it live over the years!”

Perhaps the biggest slight against The Lemon Twigs is that they’re just recycling the old styles of rock’s past and shaping them into their own sound. But by this point, it really is their own sound, even if the remnants of the last 60 years of music can definitely still be heard. Pretty much every band in the world is doing that too, and The Lemon Twigs aren’t any more egregious in their pilfering of good taste.

And it is good taste, as shown in the folky twang of ‘Corner Of My Eye’. Brian takes the lead, showing off his immaculate tenor range through sheets of brushed drums, luscious acoustic guitars, and a complete dream-like state. Anyone who keyed into ‘Beautiful’ from the Brothers of Destruction EP will surely see this as a worthy successor.

Check out ‘Corner Of My Eye’ down below.