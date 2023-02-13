The Lemon Twigs announce new album ‘Everything Harmony’









The Lemon Twigs - 'Any Time of Day' 3.5

America’s favourite pair of psychedelic indie pop brothers are back with a brand new album. The Lemon Twigs, the eclectic genre-spanning duo made up of Brian and Michael D’Addario, have returned to announce their latest album, Everything Harmony. The new LP, self-produced by the brothers, is set to be released on May 5th.

Everything Harmony will be the band’s fourth official LP and first since 2020’s Songs for the General Public. Some fans consider the pair’s 2015 demo tape What We Know to be their debut, but I’m of the camp that sees their 2016 Jonathan Rado-produced album Do Hollywood as their official debut LP.

For a pair that are still in their early 20s, The Lemon Twigs have been astoundingly prolific. On top of their three (soon to be four) studio albums, the band has released an EP (2017’s Brothers of Destruction), a live album (2020’s The Lemon Twigs LIVE), and have collaborated with quite a few prominent artists. Just last year, the pair teamed with Weyes to play on three tracks from her LP And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow while also finding time to contribute to Todd Rundgren’s most recent LP, Space Force.

To preview the new album, the duo have shared their latest single, ‘Any Time of Day’. Just like the band’s previous single, ‘Corner of My Eye’, ‘Any Time of Day’ is helmed by Brian and his high, airy vocals. Pushing the group’s twee retro-infused psychedelic pop to its most delicate breaking point, ‘Any Time of Day’ features more odd chord changes and falsetto vocal jumps than anything I’ve heard in a long time. The song’s lush and complex composition might turn off some casual listeners, but the track’s heartwarming and memorable chorus will be sure to delight die-hard fans.

I’m just happy that The Lemon Twigs have doubled down on their unique sound. After setting the stage with Do Hollywood, the duo unleashed a highly ambitious rock opera about a monkey being raised by humans for their second album, Go To School. The brothers get props for having the balls to go that big on their second swing, but understandably, they paired it back and tried to please more of a wide range of listeners on Songs for the General Public.

At this point, the D’Addario brothers seem completely uninterested in trying to please anybody but themselves. That’s how most of the best music gets made, and in an age where there is literally more music than a single person could possibly listen to, getting right to the heart of what makes your sound unique is the most important thing that any band could do. ‘Any Time of Day’ shows that The Lemon Twigs know exactly what makes them stand out, and I, for one, am incredibly happy that they’re not shying away from it. Here’s hoping the rest of Everything Harmony is more of the same.

Check out ‘Any Time of Day’ down below. Everything Harmony is set for a May 5th release.