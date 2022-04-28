The Lazy Eyes share whimsical animated video for new single 'Imaginary Girl'









The Lazy Eyes are back with a brand new video for their latest single ‘Imaginary Girl’. The George Wheeler-directed visual is a distinctly whimsical affair, perfectly suited to the group’s Magical Mystery Tour-era psych offerings.

Wheeler is a director and animator who has worked on visuals for the likes of Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Loyle Carner and Palace. This particular video features a Moominesque character chasing their pink-haired amour through an array of geometric landscapes.

Formed in Sydney, Australia, The Lazy Eyes is composed of Harvey Karate (vocals, guitar, keyboard), Itay Sasha (vocals, guitar), Leon Karagic (bass) and Noah Martin (drums).

‘Imaginary Girl’ is the fourth single from their latest album Songbook, following on from ‘Starting Over’, ‘Fuzz Jam’ and ‘Hippo’, all of which carry the swirling late-60s sound so treasured by fellow Aussie rockers Tame Impala and King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard.

Songbook is comprised of new material alongside songs taken from their two EPs, the modestly titled EP1 and EP2. The band are currently on tour in Australia in support of Songbook until mid-May.

The Lazy Eyes will then travel to the UK, where they will appear at Brighton’s Great Escape Festival, followed by shows in Liverpool. Manchester, Birmingham and London.