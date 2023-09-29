The Lathums return with new single ‘Thoughts Of A Child’









Following the release of their chart-topping second album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, The Lathums have returned with their new single ‘Thoughts Of A Child’.

The hopeful acoustic-driven track arrives with a travelogue video from their adventures on the road across Europe supporting Louis Tomlinson on his arena tour. The 26-date run is set to re-start after a brief break at the Arena Miribilla on October 1st and is set to conclude at the Hallen Stadium in Zürich three weeks later.

In addition to sharing videos from the road, The Lathums have also provided Far Out with exclusive images from the tour, placed at the top of this article.

Speaking about the new song, frontman Alex Moore said: “We’ve all been told before that we, for some reason, aren’t good enough. We don’t look a certain way or our interests are futile and unachievable. Then, one day, something or someone just turns your world the right way up.”

Moore continued: “A partner, friend, a community. Maybe a new job, or is it the sun choosing to shine on you? An angel sent to your underserving hands that just makes everything feel right again with the happiness and purity we feel when we are children. For some reason we lose it along the way. But together we can find it again.”

The last time Far Out caught up with The Lathums was following their glorious afternoon set on The Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival. Immediately after hopping off-stage and reflecting on their “crazy” debut at the iconic event, they also discussed their plans to get back in the studio.

Guitarist Scott Conception estimated they have “100 songs” on the back burner. However, Moore said it was a “very low estimate” and there’s “way more than 100” in the tank, but he didn’t provide a definitive answer on just how many.

While there’s still no update on album number three, their comments at Glastonbury and the release of ‘Thoughts Of A Child’ suggest The Lathums won’t be waiting around for too long before returning to the studio again.

Watch The Lathums take on Europe in the video for ‘Thoughts Of A Child’ below.