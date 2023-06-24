Glastonbury 2023: The Lathums reflect on “crazy” performance









Speaking exclusively to Far Out backstage at Glastonbury Festival following their performance on The Other Stage, The Lathums reflected on their “crazy” debut at Worthy Farm on June 24th.

The set is a further achievement for The Lathums during another year to remember after they scored their second consecutive number-one album with From Nothing To A Little Bit More in March. Since then, they have been on a grassroots tour of pubs across the United Kingdom and also played a series of headline dates, including at The Roundhouse in London.

After The Other Stage was opened by The Unthanks, The Lathums took to the huge outdoor stage, which became more populated with each song of their 45-minute set and got the Saturday of Glastonbury started in style before Lana Del Rey later headlines the stage.

Looking back on the set, bassist Matt Murphy says: “‘Struggle’ got a big rejection. I heard a big roar, and we all were in-ear monitors as well, so when you hear it through the monitors, you know it’s loud.” Meanwhile, singer Alex Moore’s highlight was the “banana kid”, who was in the front row dressed in a full banana costume.

Guitarist Scott Conception revealed they did have to prepare for the show differently from a standard gig, stating: “We thought about the set a little bit more because we only had 45 minutes and had to play our best songs in the time we’ve got.”

Despite releasing an album in March, The Lathums also discussed their plans to get back in the studio, with Conception estimating they have “100 songs” on the back burner. However, Moore said it was a “very low estimate” and there’s “way more than 100” in the tank, but he didn’t provide a definitive answer on just how many.

Before they get back in the studio, The Lathums have many obligations to complete, including the biggest headline date of their career at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on June 29th. Looking forward to the performance, singer Moore said: “I will probably cry me. That crowd then (Glastonbury) was humongous and crazy but imagine the big Castlefield Bowl just full of Lathums”.

Elsewhere in the conversation, on the theme of festivals, drummer Ryan Durrans revealed his three dream headliners, telling Far Out: “Led Zeppelin, Nirvana and Pink Floyd.” Whereas Conception opted for: “I’d go Dire Straits, I’d have to agree on Pink Floyd, and just for the heck of it, I’d have The Beatles on. I’d also have Django Reinhardt in one of the other tents playing a bit of acoustic.”

Watch footage from the set below.

