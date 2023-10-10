The Last Dinner Party release new single ‘My Lady of Mercy’









The Last Dinner Party have unveiled their third single, ‘My Lady of Mercy’, alongside an accompanying music video directed by the band in collaboration with Harv Frost and Dora Paphides.

‘My Lady of Mercy’ follows the explosive success of The Last Dinner Party’s debut single, ‘Nothing Matters‘, and follow-up ‘Sinner’. Produced by James Ford, who has previously worked with Arctic Monkeys and Haim, their latest single oscillates between soft, playful verses and a heavier chorus with powerful guitars and soaring vocals.

According to the band: “‘My Lady of Mercy’ is about being a girl. A girl looking up at a painting of Joan of Arc for the first time and thinking that she looks so brave and so beautiful that she wants to kiss her. And maybe she also wants to kiss the girl who stands next to her at the school choir.”

“We are expanding the world of The Last Dinner Party to encompass a darker, heavier atmosphere,” they continued. “The lyrics explore the anguish of a teenage crush that can only be described through the bloody, carnal language of religious experience, as the soundworld takes cues from Nine Inch Nails, PJ Harvey and Roxy Music.”

The accompanying black-and-white video matches the dramatics of the music, with shots of the band performing the song interspersed between transcendental shots of lead singer Abigal Morris.

On Sunday, October 8th, the band kicked off a tour of the UK with a date in Blackpool. The rest of the month will see them take to stages across Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Hull, London, Cambridge, Cardiff and Bristol. The Last Dinner Party also have upcoming dates in the US, alongside an EU support slot for Hozier.

Watch the video for ‘My Lady of Mercy’, the latest single from The Last Dinner Party, below.