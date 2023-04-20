The Last Dinner Party release debut single ‘Nothing Matters’









The Last Dinner Party - 'Nothing Matters' 4

Release a track, gig for a bit, and something might happen if you’re good enough. That’s roughly how most musicians approach breaking into the industry. It’s the tried and tested method. However, we often forget that there are ways of avoiding the norm. When executed adroitly, these can bypass the familiar obstacles and open up a one-on-one with a keeper far from their line. Enter The Last Dinner Party. Following all the hype garnered by treading their own path into music, the band has finally released their debut single, ‘Nothing Matters’, and they’ve chipped the unwitting shot-stopper effortlessly.

The Last Dinner Party is a band that has been around for some time now, making waves on the circuit with a watertight live set and a blend of art rock and pop that looks destined for the major leagues. Without a single to their name, they supported The Rolling Stones and Nick Cave at festivals, signifying a remarkable reputation without a note of music to be found anywhere outside the live setting. For that, you have to say fair play. Stoking intrigue and demand concurrently, it’s seen their debut offering arrive to much fanfare, and it hasn’t disappointed.

Comprised of vocalist Abigail Morris, bassist Georgia Davies, guitarists Lizzie Mayland and Emily Roberts, and keyboardist Aurora Nishevci, The Last Dinner Party have alleviated any worries that the hype was misplaced with their debut single. Produced by Arctic Monkeys collaborator James Ford, ‘Nothing Matters’ is unapologetically sensual, brimming with hooks that instantly lodge themselves in the memory.

It’s a testament to the track that the chorus line, “And you can hold me / Like he held her / And I will fuck you / Like nothing matters”, have been repeating over and over in my mind since the track dropped yesterday, as has the finale when full-band backing vocals and other textures arise.

All in all, it’s a masterfully written piece, boasting all the requirements of a group about to blow up. From the music to the brand, there’s much to excite about The Last Dinner Party.