The Kills announce new album ‘God Games’









New York indie duo The Kills have announced a brand new album, God Games, set to come out this fall.

The sixth album that the duo has released in their career, God Games will be the band’s first full-length album release since 2016’s Ash & Ice.

Along with the new album announcement, The Kills have also released their latest preview of the LP with the new single ‘103’. A buzzy electronic track, ‘103’ is actually more spacey and open than most of the band’s work, edging the closest that the duo have ever gotten to a true-blue ballad.

Earlier this year, The Kills announced their return with the double release of the songs ‘New York’ and ‘LA Hex’. ‘New York’ was a solid enough track to secure a spot on The Big Indie Playlist a few weeks back, and now, there’s a decent chance that ‘103’ will get its own spot as well.

While The Kills never broke up, singer Alison Mosshart spent most of the early 2010s playing with Jack White in the supergroup The Dead Weather. Around the same time, Jamie ‘Hotel’ Hince married model Kate Moss.

The result was that The Kills had only released one album between 2012 and 2023, but that is now coming to an end. God Games will be the first new release of any kind from The Kills since 2020’s compilation album Little Bastards.

Check out the video for ‘103’ down below. God Games is set for an October 27th release.