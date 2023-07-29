The Big Indie Playlist: this week’s best new music









Confirmed: we are all still living in a Barbie world. A week after the all-time monster double feature of Barbie and Oppenheimer rocked the pop culture world, one of those films’ soundtracks is dominating the music world as well. No guesses on which one, but I would have paid good money to hear Tame Impala take a stab at the Oppenheimer score.

But just because Barbie is turning the whole world pink, that doesn’t mean it’s the only thing going on. Over on the album front, The Clientele ran away with our ‘Album of the Week’ thanks to their revelatory I Am Not There Anymore. If you want something a little more hard-edged, Bush Tetras have you covered with their phenomenal punk-infused They Live In My Head.

In fact, if you want to check out the best of the new albums, you can check out our Alternative Album Chart, that’s stocked full of goodies just waiting to be discovered. Otherwise, if you’re looking for a quick fix, we’ve got you covered with the best new singles of the week.

From the returns of Mitski and Animal Collective to grab new efforts from Gotts Street Park and a lively team-up from Baby Dave and Kate Nash, there is a large influx of new music world. Here are all the best singles from the week of July 28th. You can check them all out in a playlist at the foot of the piece too.

The best new music this week:

(Credits: Far Out / Ebru Yildiz)

The best new folk songs:

Mitski – ‘Bug Like an Angel’: Technically speaking, it’s only been a year and a half since Mitski released her most recent album, Laurel Hell. But it’s felt like forever. With a renewed dedication to her art and a dark folky tone, ‘Bug Like an Angel’ is a brand-new step toward a future that’s never been brighter. (4.5/5)

Woods – ‘Weep’: Next year, Brooklyn folk titans Woods will be celebrating their 20th anniversary. None of that time has diminished their unique approach to the genre, with their most recent single ‘Weep’ being the perfect combination of pastoral images and indie rock energy. For Woods, the journey continues. (4/5)

Buck Meek – ‘Cyclades’: Last week, Big Thief were sitting at the top of this playlist. It’s only right that lead guitarist Buck Meek gets his own shout-out this time around with his phenomenal new single ‘Cyclades’. Meek’s singular honking drawl is put to perfect use on ‘Cyclades’, and even though he laments having “too many stories to tell”, we’re here for every single one. (4/5)

(Credits: Far Out / Press)

The best new indie songs:

Baby Dave – ‘Telephobia’ (ft. Kate Nash): It’s a wonderful study in contrast – the laconic drawl of Baby Dave, AKA Soft Play lead singer Isaac Hemple, and the bright tones of singer-songwriter Kate Nash. It’s chocolate and peanut butter in the slow-burning ‘Telephobia’, where every call is an anxiety attack waiting to happen. The song itself is just the opposite, with dreamy synths and a jazzy sax solo giving everything the right level of chill. (4.5/5)

Gotts Street Park – ‘Fuego’: Who needs words? Not Gotts Street Park, England’s latest instrumental indie upstarts. Fusing a trip-hop beat with soulful and ambient keyboard tones, ‘Fuego’ lives up to its fiery name. It might be the indie version of lo-fi beats, but for all of us sitting in front of a computer all day, nothing could sound better. (4/5)

Nation of Language – ‘Too Much, Enough’: Brooklyn synth-pop trio Nation of Language has been one of the most consistently exciting indie acts since the release of their debut LP Introduction, Please back in 2020. Nothing much has changed since then, with the band’s new single ‘Too Much, Enough’ being just as playful, imaginative, and delightful as their best work. (4/5)

James Blake – ‘Loading’: It’s a never-ending grind for James Blake. The Mercury Prize-winning soft-ambient singer is always finding new ways to infuse elements of hip-hop, yacht rock, and house music into his own signature style. ‘Loading’ has a hook that I swear is sung by someone else, but it could just be Blake manipulating his own voice like the mad genius he is. (3.5/5)

Romy – ‘The Sea’: As one-third of The xx, Romy certainly knows her way around dance-fuelled heartbreak. ‘The Sea’ taps into that endless well of inspiration, with endless games being played and tricks being pulled. It’s a get-down jam that’s perfect if you happen to be suffering from some of that summertime sadness. (3.5/5)

(Credits: Far Out / Hisham Bharoocha)

The best new alternative and rock songs:

Animal Collective – ‘Soul Capturer’: More than 20 years on, Animal Collective seem tighter and more dedicated than ever. Retaining their full lineup from last year’s Time Skiffs (a rarity for such a nebulous project), the Baltimore quartet have perfected their blend of wacky experimentation, dreamy textures, and exploratory drive. ‘Soul Capturer’ is AC at their most accessible, but that still means it’s wonderfully left-field. (4.5/5)

Bethany Cosentino – ‘Natural Disaster’: Freeing herself from what sounded like a stifling atmosphere in Best Coast, Bethany Cosentino is plugging into the unchained pop-rock joy of summertime on the new single ‘Natural Disaster’. The apocalypse never sounded so fun, with Cosentino dancing on the ashes of the world while she celebrates her own liberation. (4/5)

Hotline TNT – ‘Protocol’: Bursting to life with an infectious blast of acoustic guitars and overblown drums, Hotline TNT never rush their way to salvation on their latest single ‘Protocol’. It’s more than a minute before any vocals come in, but it’s well worth the wait on this slight shoegazey indie rock gem of a single. (4/5)

The Kills – ‘New York’: Never count out The Kills. The bastard child of Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince might take breaks every now and again, but when they return, it’s like the garage rock duo never left. The stomping drama of ‘New York’ shows that the dark and mysterious draw of The Kills is still as palpable as ever. (3.5/5)

Blur – ‘The Rabbi’: After handily taking the number one spot on the UK Album Chart this week, Blur have celebrated their resurrection on The Ballad of Darren with two new bonus tracks, ‘The Rabbi’ and ‘The Swan’. ‘The Rabbi’ is everything that the album is not – poppy, bright, and endearingly goofy, even as Damon Albarn still sounds pretty serious about his loneliness. (3.5/5)