The Kills return with dual singles ‘New York’ and ‘LA Hex’









Indie rock duo The Kills have returned with a pair of singles titled ‘New York’ and ‘LA Hex’. The dual single release marks their first newly recorded music in almost seven years.

The Kills’ last new music release came in 2016 with the release of their fifth studio album, Ash & Ice, which received a wholly positive reception. Since then, the duo have supported Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses on tour, released a 7″ single featuring two covers, and put out a collection of rarities titled Little Bastards.

‘New York’ features raspy guitars and powerful vocals, while ‘LA Hex’ shows The Kills’ softer side pairing intimate, layered lyrics with a slower beat. Vocalist Alison Mossheart declares, “I still got my ways, you know”.

Each song has been accompanied by a music video. The visuals for ‘New York’ were helmed by Andrew Theodore Balasia, of Prada and the Jeffrey Deitch Gallery. Sitting to the side of a dimly lit boxing match, Mossheart and guitarist Jamie Hince don sunglasses as they spectate the match, reacting to each hit as if taking it themselves until they’re tousled and blood-ridden.

The accompanying video for ‘LA Hex’, which was also directed by Balasia, takes the duo into much sunnier landscapes, finding them sat on the hood of a car amidst a montage of various characters in Los Angeles.

The artwork for the two singles was contributed by Mossheart, who has been painting alongside her musical endeavours for almost a decade now. It acts as the cover for the physical 7″ vinyl copies of the singles.

The singles are also supported by release events taking place at Steven Sebring’s Lower East Side studio in New York City and the iconic Viper Room in Los Angeles, which will feature DJ sets and exclusive merch pop-ups.