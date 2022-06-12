The Killers pause concert to check on crowd-surfing pensioner









The Killers paused their recent performance in Manchester while lead singer Brandon Flowers checked on an elderly crowd surfer.

The Las Vegas band were on the Manchester stop of their 2022 UK and Ireland stadium tour at the Emirates Old Trafford when Flowers noticed something strange going on in the crowd. An elderly member of the audience was spotted being bundled overhead toward the barrier between the stage and the crowd.

Flowers stopped the performance and hopped down to greet the man to ensure that he was feeling alright.

Warmly putting his arm around the fan, Flowers told the crowd: “I said Billy what ya doin’?” Flowers then revealed the pensioner’s reply: “He told me ‘I’m enjoyin’ me self’.”

The Killers’ geriatric fan is a 67-year-old crowd surfer, and despite Flowers’ concern, he was just out to have a good time. Perhaps crowd surfing was on Billy’s bucket list.

The Killers’ bumper tour in support of their last two albums, Pressure Machine and Imploding The Mirage, will conclude this week with two gigs in Dublin. See the remaining dates below, and find all remaining tickets for the tour here.

During the band’s show in Falkirk earlier this week, they invited a fan to the stage to join on the drums. As is customary at many of the band’s previous gigs, a fan was picked from the crowd to sit behind Ronnie Vannucci’s drum kit to perform ‘For Reasons Unknown’.

The 28-year-old man, Kyle Grieve – who drums for local Edinburgh band Retro Video Club – was at both of the gigs in Falkirk this week, on Monday and Tuesday. At the first show, he held up a sign asking to play the drums with the band. As Grieve told BBC News, during the show, frontman Brandon Flowers pointed out his sign and said: “If you want to play on this stage, you have to mean business.”

On Tuesday night, Grieve returned with a new sign simply reading: “Tonight I mean business,” to which Flowers said: “Let him come up.”

See crowd caught footage of Billy the crowd surfer below.

Billy the crowd surfer at The Killers tonight in Manchester🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Yr58toyH0g — lawrie bacon (@lawriebacon) June 11, 2022