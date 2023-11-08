The Killers announce new compilation album ‘Rebel Diamonds’

Las Vegas rock band The Killers have announced details of their new compilation album Rebel Diamonds.

The new LP will encompass their twenty-year career, pulling tracks ranging from their debut album, Hot Fuss, to their most recent effort, 2021’s Pressure Machine. The compilation opens with the fan favourite ‘Jenny Was a Friend of Mine’ and closes with the only new song the group have included on the record, ‘Spirit’.

Rebel Diamonds will be released on December 8th via EMI. Additionally, the group have teased a UK tour by stating fans who pre-order the record before 5pm GMT on November 27th would unlock an “exclusive ticket pre-sale code” for the “forthcoming and yet to be announced 2024 tour.”

In the trailer announcing Rebel Diamonds, the band’s frontman Brandon Flowers says: “See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives, and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.“

Back in August, Brandon Flowers revealed that he stopped production on what was to be a new album from the band halfway through the process after a change of heart. “Halfway through recording I realised, ‘I can’t do this,'” Flowers explained to The Times. “I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

“This is the crisis I’m in,” he continued. “The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like Pressure Machine.”

See the tracklist for Rebel Diamonds below.

‘Rebel Diamonds’ tracklist: