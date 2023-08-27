Brandon Flowers in “crisis” after nixing The Killers new album









In a new interview, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers revealed that he cancelled production on what was to be a new album from the band halfway through its completion.

“Halfway through recording I realised, ‘I can’t do this,’” Flowers told The Times. “I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

This past week, The Killers released the synth-heavy new single ‘Your Side of Town’. The track was to be featured on a new album filled with similar-sounding tracks, but Flowers lost enthusiasm for the project, wanting instead to return to the stripped-back acoustic sound of the band’s most recent studio album, 2021’s Pressure Machine.

“This is the crisis I’m in,” Flowers explained. “The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like Pressure Machine. I found a side of myself writing it that was strong. This was the guy I’d been looking for! I’m as proud of Hot Fuss as you can be for something you did when you were 20, but I’m not 20. So I’m thinking about the next phase of my life.”

Flowers also commented on the recent incident where he invited a Russian fan onstage during a concert in the country of Georgia. Flowers asked the crowd if the Russian man wasn’t “their brother”, to which he was booed by the audience.

“I had to calm an impossible situation,” Flowers said. “We want our concerts to be communal and I had no idea words I was taught my entire life to represent a unity of the human family could be taken as being pro-Russian occupation. We’re sad how this played out.”

Check out ‘Your Side of Town’ down below.