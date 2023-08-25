The Killers return with new single ‘Your Side of Town’









Las Vegas’ favourite sons The Killers have returned with their new synth-anthem ‘Your Side of Town’.

The uplifting new release, made in collaboration with producers Stuart Price and Shawn Everett, is the first track from The Killers this year. The indie-rock stalwarts previously teamed up with the duo last year for the standalone single ‘Boy’, and the latest single sees them take a step into a new direction with the pulsating track.

Announcing the track on social media, The Killers wrote: “Hello everyone, with much excitement we present you with ‘Your Side of Town’. It’s got the ghosts of a lot of the synth music that inspired us over the years. And yet, somehow, feels completely our own. Now it’s yours! Turn it up.”

‘Your Side of Town’ arrives ahead of The Killers’ headline slot at Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend. They will be joined at the event by The 1975, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, and Imagine Dragons.

It’s currently unknown whether ‘Your Side of Town’ will feature on a future album by The Killers, or if it’s due to be a standalone release. Their last album was 2021’s Pressure Machine, reaching number one in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, The Killers recently caused controversy during a concert in Georgia when they welcomed a Russian fan onto the stage and referred to him as their “brother”.

Following the incident, the band took to Twitter to issue an apology: “Good people of Georgia, it was never our intention to offend anyone! We have a longstanding tradition of inviting people to play drums and it seemed from the stage that the initial response from the crowd indicated that they were okay with tonight’s audience participation member coming onstage with us.”

Listen to ‘Your Side of Town’ below.