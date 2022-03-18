The Killers announce an expanded version of 'Pressure Machine'









The Killers have recently announced their intentions to release an expanded version of the 2021 album Pressure Machine. The album was the band’s followup to 2020 Imploding The Mirage, and came out in August 2021, charting at number one. This new edition will be released on March 25th and will feature a collection of updated or reimagined versions of the tracks in 2021.

The band co-produced many of the tracks with Shawn Everett and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado. The new album will feature reworkings of ‘West Hills’, ‘Runaway Horses’ and ‘The Getting By’. Phoebe Bridgers sang on the original ‘Runaway Horses’ recording, but it is yet to be seen if she will sing on the expanded edition.

But the album marked the return of Dave Keuning, who played lead guitar on the tracks. He took a hiatus from the band in 2017, partly to focus on his solo work and regain his sense of balance. Bassist Mark Stoermer left the band concurrent to Keuning’s hiatus, but it remains to be seen if he will return to the orbit.

Keuning’s presence was like a shot in the arm for the band, who felt that the band needed something new for the album. “It was cool having him back,” said drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. “You always realize when somebody re-enters the room, or leaves the room, what they bring. It was nice to have his element back in there. We’ve been playing together for about 20 years. It felt good.”

In 2021, Keuning released another solo album, A Mild Case of Everything, which showed his interest to write music outside of the band as well as in it. The band are purportedly working on their eighth solo album, a work that may include Stoermer, but will almost certainly feature the core lineup of Flowers, Keuning and Vanucci Jr.

The band are notable for their synth hooks, dizzying guitar hooks and thunderous chorus lines. The band have been compared to New Order, as the band got their name from the ‘Crystal’ music video, which featured a band called The Killers.