Watch The Killers Perform 'Dying Breed' on Fallon







The Killers are in the midst of a strange promotional phase at the moment. Last year, the band dropped their sixth album Imploding the Mirage and planned to tour behind it until the Covid-19 pandemic made that impossible.

What followed was somewhat improbable: the band regrouped, decided to record another album, and reunited with guitarist Dave Keuning. Bassist Mark Stoermer, who played the guitar on Imploding the Mirage in Keuning’s absence, was himself absent on the new album, Pressure Machine. The two men are still full members of the band, but it’s largely unclear at any given point whether either of them will appear or participate in the band’s activities.

Now The Killers are looking to get back on the road, and the shows will likely feature material from both the synth-pop heavy Imploding the Mirage and the melancholy Pressure Machine. When the band made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, it was to play the Imploding the Mirage track ‘Dying Breed’, with neither Keuning nor Stoermer making the trek to the top of 30 Rock.

The band’s last late-night appearance was on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where they performed Pressure Machine‘s ‘In Another Life’ with Keuning from their personal Battle Born Studios in Las Vegas. Will Keuning join the band when they eventually go back out on tour? Will he play Imploding the Mirage tracks like Slash is currently playing ‘Silkworms’ from Chinese Democracy.

Who knows, but if you’re interested in the inner workings of The Killers, it makes for some interesting thoughts to ponder. If you don’t care and just want to hear Brandon Flowers belt out ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Mr. Brightside’ for the millionth time while not giving a single thought to who is backing him up, rest assured you can do that too.

Check out The Killers performance of ‘Dying Breed’ down below.

