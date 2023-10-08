The John Lennon song U2 singer Bono has been trying to emulate “all my life”









U2 singer Bono fell in love with music thanks to The Beatles. They were the first band that he remembers hearing as a young child, and the Liverpudlian group has continued to play a significant role in his life ever since, whether this is through their work with the Fab Four or later in their respective careers as solo artists.

Their beloved single ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ was Bono’s “earliest memory of music“, reminding him of his late father mowing the lawn at their family home. Almost 60 years later, Bono took it upon himself to pay tribute to The Beatles as U2 played the opening night of their historic residency in Las Vegas, which he suggested was only possible because his childhood heroes played New York’s Shea Stadium.

Similarly to Paul McCartney and John Lennon, Bono lost his mother at a young age. Paul Hewson was only 14 when Iris unexpectedly passed away due to a brain aneurysm at her father’s funeral. In his memoir, he explained how she was never spoken about again in the Hewson home following her death. “We were three Irish men, and we avoided the pain that we knew would come from thinking and speaking about her,” Bono wrote.

Despite being from Liverpool, Lennon and McCartney derive from Irish backgrounds, allowing Hewson to relate with them on an extra level. Although they may have all been reserved about their grief in a familial setting, it spilt out of them once they sat down to write songs.

In an open letter written to John Lennon’s son Julian in 2020, Bono explained how his father’s solo song ‘Mother’ dramatically connected with him and revealed how he’s been chasing it throughout his entire career.

He began by writing: “All the Beatles solo work has held me at one time or another. I surrendered to George Harrison’s WHAT IS LIFE… all things must pass, my arse. I know you know these songs will be with us forever. Like so many fathers, I marched on The Fat Controller with Ringo star as Thomas the Tank Engine. And yes Ringo’s version of WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS is still my favourite.”

Bono continued by noting his love of Paul and Linda McCartney’s album Ram and The Beatles track ‘Let It Be’. The latter was inspired by McCartney being visited in a dream by his late mother, which Bono highlighted before discussing the song Lennon wrote about a similar subject matter.

He added: “But on the mothers front, John Lennon really went there with MOTHER… and that must have hurt a long time before healing. If he’d have made it into his 40’s he’d have followed you around with pride the way you did him.”

The frontman concluded by writing: “I’ve been writing a version of this song all my life… so many rock’n’rollers write from a place of abandonment to a place of abandonment… in hip hop it’s often the father but in rock it’s often enough the mother, even if the mother just passes away too early for adolescence to wear itself out, and so it continues”.

With U2, Bono has written a handful of songs about the loss of his mother, most notably on ‘Iris (Hold Me Close)’, his equivalent to ‘Mother’ or ‘Let It Be’. While the grief has never left him, songwriting has helped alleviate some pain and express his feelings.