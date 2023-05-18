The Ivor Novello Awards 2023: The complete winners list









The Ivor Novello Awards have announced the winners of this year’s ceremony ay Grosvenor House in London. In the 68th year, the ceremony recognised 30 songwriters and composers across 14 categories, including Wet Leg, Florence + the Machine and more.

While, Sting had already been earmarked at this years recipient of the Academy Fellowship, which sees him join the likes of Kate Bush, Annie Lennox, Elton John and other esteemed songwriters, plenty of newcomers earned huge nods.

‘Songwriter of the Year’ went to Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, with the Ivor’s remarking: “Wet Leg’s debut album took the music industry by storm on its release last year, topping the charts and spawning the hit singles ‘Wet Dream’ and ‘Chaise Longue’. The Ivors judges described Teasdale and Chambers’ writing as fresh, unapologetic and direct, with surprising melodies that demand attention.”

They heaped similar praise on SAULT’s latest album 11, awarding it ‘Best Album’ and stating: “Drawing from Afrobeat and blues influences, 11 was one of five critically acclaimed albums released for free simultaneously by SAULT in November 2022. Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover’s win marks the significant achievement of his fourth Ivor Novello Award.”

Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, said “On behalf of The Ivors Academy of songwriters and composers I wholeheartedly congratulate all of our winners. When we choose to reward one of our number, when we recognise and validate their work, we are saying that as an Ivor Novello award winner, you represent the very best of us.”

You can check out the full list of winners below.

The Ivor Novello Awards 2023 complete winners list:

Academy Fellowship : Sting

: Sting Best Album : 11 – SAULT

: 11 – SAULT Best Song Musically and Lyrically : ‘King’ – Florence + the Machine

: ‘King’ – Florence + the Machine Best Contemporary Song : ‘Escapism’ – Raye and 070 Shake

: ‘Escapism’ – Raye and 070 Shake Best Original Film Score : Don’t Worry Darling – John Powell

: Don’t Worry Darling – John Powell Best Original Video Game Score : Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura

: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura Best Television Soundtrack : The Midwich Cuckoos – Hannah Peel

: The Midwich Cuckoos – Hannah Peel Outstanding Song Collection : Kamille

: Kamille PRS for Music Icon Award : Tim Booth, Saul Davies, Jim Glennie, Larry Gott and Mark Hunter for James

: Tim Booth, Saul Davies, Jim Glennie, Larry Gott and Mark Hunter for James PRS for Music Most Performed Work : As It Was – Harry Styles

: As It Was – Harry Styles Rising Star Award with Amazon Music : Victoria Canal

: Victoria Canal Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music : Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers (Wet Leg)

: Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers (Wet Leg) Special International Award : Debbie Harry and Chris Stein

: Debbie Harry and Chris Stein Visionary Award with Amazon Music: Charli XCX