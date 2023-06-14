The Hives share energetic new single, ‘Countdown to Shutdown’









Swedish garage rockers The Hives have released a new single, ‘Countdown to Shutdown’, taken from their upcoming sixth album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons.

Discussing the energetic new single, lead vocalist Howlin’ Pelle shared in a statement, “The countdown to the financial collapse? The countdown to the weekend bender you’ve been waiting for? The countdown to your favourite sports competition? The Hives have you covered with ‘Countdown To Shutdown’.”

He described the track as “a versatile banger for all your summer rock needs. Approximately 37% more effective than the closest competitor and sure to help your Q2 and Q3 results. Buy now and watch the stock rise!”

The band, who rose to prominence in the late 1990s as part of the garage rock revival scene, haven’t released an album since 2012’s Lex Hives. However, they released a new single, ‘Bogus Operandi’, last month, in conjunction with the announcement of their new record, which will be unveiled on August 11th.

Discussing The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, the frontman said: “There’s no maturity or anything like that bullshit, because who the fuck wants mature rock’ n’ roll? That’s always where people go wrong, I feel.”

He added: “‘It’s like rock’n’roll but adult,’ nobody wants that! That’s literally taking the good shit out of it. Rock’ n’ roll can’t grow up, it is a perpetual teenager and this album feels exactly like that, which it’s all down to our excitement – and you can’t fake that shit.”

Listen to the new single below.