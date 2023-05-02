The Hives announce new album ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’









Swedish indie rockers The Hives have announced plans to release their sixth studio album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons. The new release will be the band’s first new album in over a decade, with the band’s most recent LP being 2012’s Lex Hives.

The album’s title refers to the band’s fictitious manager and “sixth member”, Randy Fitzsimmons. The mysterious “Fitzsimmons” has his own history within the band’s lore, including being credited as the sole songwriter on all of the band’s albums. “Fitzsimmons” is usually associated with guitarist Niklas Almqvist (AKA Nicholaus Arson), who has a registered trademark on the name.

“As the album’s macabre title hints, the band’s extended absence from the studio has been no hiatus but

rather a horror story. The Hives now admit they have not seen nor spoken to their founder, mentor and

songwriter, the perpetual limelight-shunning Randy Fitzsimmons, since the release of 2012’s Lex Hives,” the band explain in a statement. “Following the recent discovery of a hidden away obituary and cryptic poem in the local paper of the Northern Vastmanland town where The Hives are from, the band members were led to Fitzsimmons’ tombstone.”

“Upon digging the freshly interred ground, the band found not a body but instead several tapes, suits, and a piece of paper bearing the words “The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons” typed up as if a title. Whether a hoax or Fitzsimmons’ opening gambit, remains to be seen. The uncovered tapes included the demos that would become the twelve new songs on The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons.”

“There’s no maturity or anything like that bullshit, because who the fuck wants mature rock’n’roll?” singer Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist adds. “That’s always where people go wrong, I feel. ‘It’s like rock’n’roll but adult,’ nobody wants that! That’s literally taking the good shit out of it. Rock’n’roll can’t grow up, it is a perpetual teenager and this album feels exactly like that, which it’s all down to our excitement – and you can’t fake that shit.”

The new album will be the first to feature bassist The Johan And Only following the departure of Dr Matt Destruction in 2013. Producer Patrik Berger, best known for his work with Lana Del Rey, Robyn, and Charli XCX, will be behind the mixing board.

The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons is set for an August 11th release. Check out the album’s first single, ‘Bogus Operandi’ down below.