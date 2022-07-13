The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon discusses his friendship with Bruce Springsteen









In a new interview with Far Out, The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon opens up about his relationship with Bruce Springsteen.

The conversation with Fallon will be able to read in full on Far Out later this week, which will detail in full his friendship with ‘The Boss’. Elsewhere, he also talked about the comeback of The Gaslight Anthem ahead of their reunion tour next month and his plans for their first album since 2014.

For many people, their first introduction to Fallon and The Gaslight Anthem was at Glastonbury Festival in 2009, a time when they were joined on-stage by Springsteen himself. The Boss was headlining the Pyramid Stage that evening, but prior to his set, Bruce stopped by the John Peel tent to join his fellow New Jersey natives to perform ‘The 59 Sound’.

The cameo made headlines worldwide, and the following day, Springsteen joined them once more to play ‘The 59 Sound’ at London’s Hyde Park. It was a whirlwind weekend for Fallon, which helped ignite a friendship with one of his musical heroes, and remain two of the most memorable moments from his career.

“It’s funny because I don’t remember the Glastonbury one as much as I remember the Hyde Park one,” Fallon recalled. “I think probably because the Glastonbury one was so surreal. I imagine it’s like if a boxer is in a fight and doesn’t remember the fight until after because you’ve worked up to this, and it’s so intense that you’re just running on adrenaline, you’re looking over and thinking, ‘Is that Bruce Springsteen over there?'”

He added: “I imagine it must be like being on the moon and seeing the earth from the moon because when I looked out, I’d never seen that many people before in my life. There was like 190,000 people, and they all looked like little dots. It was crazy.”

Remarkably, Fallon had no idea that Springsteen was planning to join The Gaslight Anthem on-stage until hours before the performance, and obviously, they didn’t take any persuading.

As they’re both from the same area and share a storytelling approach to songwriting, Fallon has had to cope with comparisons between them throughout his career, which he initially struggled with.

“I think in the beginning, anyone would (feel frustrated), but as you get older, you realise who you are, and of course, I’m a fan, so it’s kind of a cool comparison,” Fallon maturely adds. “It’s a good comparison to have, in my opinion, and he’s also been such a good friend to me and been so kind to me that I wouldn’t distance myself at all. When you’re inexperienced and immature, maybe you could think people compare you too much, but I don’t think there is a too much.”

Return to Far Out later in the week to read our full interview with Fallon and get the low-down on why The Gaslight Anthem have reunited.

The Gaslight Anthem European tour dates

August

9 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

11 – Koln, DE – Palladium

12 – Eschwege, DE – Open Flair Festival

13 – Puttlingen, DE – Rocco del Schlacko

14 – Munchen, DE – Zenith

16 – Bremen, DE – Pier2

18 – London, UK – OVO Wembley Arena

19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

20 – Edinburgh, UK – O2 Academy

21 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

23 – Dublin, IE – National Stadium

24 – Belfast, NI – The Telegraph Building