Phoebe Bridgers, Arlo Parks and Guy Garvey appear on ‘Bedtime Stories’ at Glastonbury









Last week’s edition of Glastonbury made the news for many reasons. Paul McCartney headlining and bringing onstage Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen, Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen teaming up for a rendition of ‘Fuck You’, and Billie Eilish sticking it to the US Supreme Court are just three of a countless number of moments that caught the eye over a wonderful five days.

However, some of the most refreshing moments came via three of our favourite musicians, Phoebe Bridgers, Arlo Parks, and Guy Garvey. Separately, the trio are the latest musicians to partake in CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories, with each reading a story from the festival over the weekend.

Bridgers and Co. follow the likes of Harry Styles, Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Tom Hardy, and Ed Sheeran in telling some of the best pieces of contemporary children’s fiction.

For her part, Arlo Parks read Once Upon A Rhythm by James Carter. Afterwards, she said in a statement: “It was an absolute pleasure to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story from Glastonbury and bring joy and dreams to young people – what a special moment!”

Decked in a black suit and sunglasses, Bridgers read The Spectacular Suit, written by Kat Patrick. As for Garvey, he recounted A Little Bit Brave, by Nicola Kinnear, to a live audience of children. In a statement, he explained: “The first time I did a CBeebies bedtime story it was for the rest of the band’s kids, I didn’t have any of my own. Now I’ve got one and they’ve got more”.

The Elbow frontman continued: “The book I’ve chosen is a favourite bought for me by my best friend Pete Jobson who also has a couple of munchkins. So this is a lovely way to do something for all of them and to be doing it at the best party in the world is a super bonus.”

Watch a trailer for Phoebe Bridgers’ Bedtime Stories below.

