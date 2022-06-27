Glastonbury 2022: Phoebe Bridgers performs 'Just Like Honey' with The Jesus and Mary Chain









Indie fans, hold on to your pants: Phoebe Bridgers has joined The Jesus and Mary Chain live onstage to perform their classic track ‘Just Like Honey’. The collaboration came during this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Bridgers joined The Jesus and Mary Chain after finishing her own set on the John Peel Stage. The American singer-songwriter provided backing vocals for the Scottish guitar group, leaving lead vocals to the inimitable Jim Reid. The crowd, clearly in awe of the spectacle, remained pretty much silent until the performance was over, at which point their thoughtful enthusiasm broke into rapturous applause.

Pheobe Bridgers’ headline set on the John Peel stage marked her first Glastonbury outing. Her presence was somewhat overshadowed by news of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling that protected women’s abortion rights.

The decision to revoke Roe v. Wade was made on June 24th, meaning that US states are now under no obligation to make abortion legal – rather they can set their own laws. According to Politico, 23 states are expected to make abortion illegal. Bridgers raised the ruling during her maiden Glastonbury set: “This is my first time here and, honestly, it’s super surreal and fun, but I’m having the shittiest day,” she said, before asking Americans in the crowd to chant, “Fuck the Supreme Court!”

The singer later shared an interview with The Guardian in which she discussed the issue of abortion: “I’ve always found comfort in talking to people in passing – when someone’s mom says: ‘I had an abortion when I was a teen.’ It normalised it for me,” Bridgers explained. “I was, ‘All right, it’s time to throw my hat into that pool…That’s not a phrase, I just made that up. But I didn’t think about it, really, at all.”

Bridgers continued: “As a white, upper-middle-class woman from California, even if it were to be overturned, I will always have access. I have a friend who went to medical school – every time I need a doctor, I say, ‘Do you have someone that you recommend?’ So I would just go: ‘Hey, where do I go for the thing? Wink-wink.’ The people with access will always have access. What pisses me off is that we’re not talking about me. It’s so easy: I played in Texas the same week, and then I went home and was like: oh my God. Made the appointment. It was 12 hours of my life. I wasn’t fucking emotional at all. Hormonally crazy! But I don’t think you should assign ‘it tore me up’ to me. No! I don’t think about it as a baby, of course not.”

For now, watch the performance at Glastonbury, below.