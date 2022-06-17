Watch Bruce Springsteen join Paul McCartney for ‘Glory Days’ and ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’









Bruce Springsteen may well have never become a musician if it wasn’t for Paul McCartney and The Beatles. “‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ came on the radio in 1964,” Springsteen recalled to Rolling Stone in 2020. “That was going to change my life because I was successfully going to pick the guitar up and learn how to play it.”

Thus, you can’t imagine how extraordinary it must be for ‘The Boss’ to hold a guitar on stage and be welcomed on by one of the guys who started it all to join him for some of your own classic hits.

Last night, the New Jersey rock teamed up with ‘Macca’ on stage in New York as he wrapped his Got Back tour for scintillating renditions of ‘Glory Days’ and ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’.

Despite turning 80 tomorrow (June 18th), McCartney looked every bit the visceral rocker that first prompted Springsteen to pick up the guitar.

As ‘The Boss’ once recalled: “The keeper was 1964, ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’, on South Street with my mother driving. I immediately demanded that she let me out… after that, it was nothing but rock and roll and guitars.”

Paul McCartney described the quick collaboration as a birthday present to himself, and you can share in the gift below.

