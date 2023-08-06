The funeral arrangements for Sinéad O’Connor have been announced









The funeral arrangements for ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer Sinéad O’Connor have been announced.

The Irish musician was found unresponsive at her home on Wednesday, July 26th, and was pronounced dead on the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is now being prepared for the coroner before a cause of death is revealed.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 11.18am on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area. Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Now, it has been announced that the funeral for the late vocalist will be held on Tuesday, with people invited to line up at a seafront in County Wicklow, Ireland, where she used to live. In a statement, O’Connor’s family described it as a “last goodbye”.

The cortege will travel along the seafront in the town of Bray, starting at the Harbour Bar and continuing to the other end of the Strand Road. The cortege will pass by O’Connor’s former house on Strand Road, where she resided for 15 years. A private burial will be held after.

A statement issued today on behalf of O’Connor’s family asked people to line up at Bray Seafront ready for 10.30am for the “last goodbye” to the late musician and activist. “Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it,” the statement said. “With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.

It concluded: “The Gardai have asked that people gather, if they would like to say a last goodbye to the singer, from 10.30am on Tuesday along the Bray seafront.”

In the wake of Sinéad O’Connor’s death, the likes of Garbage, Massive Attack and Russell Crowe have all paid tribute to her. One-time collaborators Massive Attack shared on social media: “Sinéad. Devastated. How do you eulogize someone who you never knew well, but were blessed to have the honour of working with?”