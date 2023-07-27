Police confirm Sinéad O’ Connor was found “unresponsive” at her home









Following the death of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor at the age of 56, it has been revealed that the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer was found unresponsive at her home in London.

After being found unresponsive by the Metropolitan Police, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 11.18am on Wednesday 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area. Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Only two weeks ago, O’ Connor informed fans that she had moved back to the English capital after 23 years away and was “very happy to be home”. She explained that she was finalising an album that was going to be released in early 2024 and was planning to launch a world tour spanning Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the US.

Tributes poured in for the Irish singer after the news of her death broke. Yesterday, her family said they were “devastated” by the passing of “our beloved Sinead”. Tim Burgess, lead singer of the Charlatans, posted on Twitter: “Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace x”

In a more scathing tribute, Morrissey took aim at mainstream media, which has been flooded with tributes, claiming they “hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive”, while actor Russell Crowe labelled the singer as his “hero”.

