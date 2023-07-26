Massive Attack pay tribute to late collaborator Sinéad O’Connor









British trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack have paid tribute to their late collaborator Sinéad O’Connor.

O’Connor, who died July 26th at the age of 56, collaborated with the duo on their 2003 album 100th Window

“Sinéad. Devastated. How do you eulogize someone who you never knew well, but were blessed to have the honour of working with?” the band shared on their social media.

“Honestly. To bear witness to her voice, intimately in the studio. On the road every single person stopped – dropped their tools during soundcheck,” the statement adds.

Adding: “The fire in her eyes made you understand that her activism was a soulful reflex and not a political gesture.”

The statement ends with a quote from the lyrics of ‘What Your Soul Sings’: “Don’t be afraid / Open your mouth to say / Say what your soul sings to you.”

