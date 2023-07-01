The Flash’s Ezra Miller claims harassment allegations are “unjust”









The Flash’s leading actor Ezra Miller has been embroiled in a string of controversies for a number of years now. The actor has said that the current accusations of harassment that they are facing are “unjust”.

A temporary protective order was in place against the 30-year-old actor after a family claimed that he had behaved inappropriately towards their non-binary 12-year-old child. Now, that order has been lifted and Miller has been celebrating the discontinuation of the verdict.

Miller took to social media and announced: “I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted.”

The actor who goes by the pronoun ‘they’, continued: “Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families, and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.”

Adding: “I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions.”

They continued: “On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me.”

Concluding: “Finally, to all you many beings in this world who have had the enormous courage to see me through it all and make it here with me – I will spend a long time trying to explain to you what it has meant to have your support.”

The judge also released a statement, explaining: “After one year of intensive, ongoing mental health therapy, Ezra is doing much better. They were present in court today to ensure that these false allegations would not go unchallenged, whether or not Guin returned to court asking that last year’s order be extended.”

Fans, however, have voted with their feet on his recent conduct as The Flash has been a box-office failure, in part, due to the way Miller’s actions have been met by the public.

You can find a full time-line of his various accusations and troubles by clicking here.